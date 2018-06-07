Dale Jarrett gets Dale Earnhardt's autograph? Junior shares touching story Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a knack for sharing NASCAR stories on his Twitter feed, something that has occurred more frequently since he retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2017 season. On Wednesday, Junior shared a touching story about NBC Sports colleague Dale Jarrett. It was one that involved friendship and a Dale …

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a knack for sharing NASCAR stories on his Twitter feed, something that has occurred more frequently since he retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2017 season.

On Wednesday, Junior shared a touching story about NBC Sports colleague Dale Jarrett.

It was one that involved friendship and a Dale Earnhardt autographed hat prior to the seven-time champion’s final race in the 2001 Daytona 500.

I see @DaleJarrett at the studio for our show tonight. And he says he has something for me. I wonder what could it be. He proceeded to tell me a story to explain. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 7, 2018

In 2001 at the Daytona 500 hours before the race DJ was getting ready to do his hospitality for his new sponsor UPS. As he exited his motorcoach (parked directly across from my fathers) he noticed dad is meeting with a group of sponsors and fans of his own. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 7, 2018

Dad is hurriedly signing items handed to him by the group as he talks. DJ worked his way through the group up to dad and took the UPS hat off his head. He handed it to dad. Dad signs the item having yet to look up to realize whom it belonged to. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 7, 2018

Dad stops to examine the hat after signing it because of the color and logo. The UPS branding was an unfamiliar sight. He looks up to notice DJ standing there and they both had a good laugh. DJ eventually went on his way, as did dad. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 7, 2018

Story Continues