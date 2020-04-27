Dale Earnhardt No. 3 Race Car Heading To Auction For Covid-19 Relief

NASCAR team owner and longtime friend Richard Childress is selling one of his most prized possessions to help coronavirus relief efforts.

Richard Childress, NASCAR team owner, has more than a few items worth of racing memorabilia and racing items from the past 50 years to auction off to help with coronavirus relief efforts. Among the items up for bids is a prized possession from Childress's own personal collection - an original Dale Earnhardt No. 3 race car. Earnhardt drove under the Richard Childress Racing name and was a longtime friend.

Photo Courtesy of Richard Childress Racing

The exact car that is up for grabs has not been specified by team officials, but we do know that it has been "impeccably preserved" by Earnhardt's old friend and team owner. The No. 3 car will come complete with the engine intact. This will also be the first time Childress has parted with one of Earnhardt's original cars.

The eBay auction started on Thursday without an end date, and the large amount of racing and NASCAR items include action figures, die-cast cars, and seat cushions. Over 100 items are in the auction with all proceeds benefiting COVID-19 relief efforts with one being Feeding America. Those interested in buying the No. 3 Dale Earnhardt race car will have to contact Richard Childress Racing directly.

“I’ve got memories of every one of these cars, but I know the suffering that’s going on. It’s a small sacrifice on my part to part with one of these cars.”

“I’ve got memories of every one of these cars, but I know the suffering that’s going on. It’s a small sacrifice on my part to part with one of these cars.”



Contact RCR directly for car inquires.

The full RC COVID-19 relief auction can be found here https://t.co/0QGaqHO8zc pic.twitter.com/9eMkqkn4o1





— RCR (@RCRracing) April 24, 2020

Earnhardt started racing with RCR team back in 1984 full time, where he nabbed 67 wins along with 6 out of his 7 Cup series championships. Earnhardt hailed from Kannapolis, North Carolina, and RCR is based in Welcome, NC.

Story continues

Tragically, Dale Earnhardt lost his life on February 18, 2001, after a terrifying crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. You can find all of the coronavirus relief auction items here.

Source: MyCBS4

Read More Racing Articles Here...