Dale Earnhardt Jr. unveils paint scheme for 2023 Xfinity Series Bristol race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. unveiled the paint scheme for his annual return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Thursday at JR Motorsports Fan Day.

He is slated to compete in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 15, which marks the playoff opener for the series.

Dale Jr. will pilot the Hellmann‘s No. 88 Chevrolet. The blue and yellow paint scheme harks back to his father dawning the iconic color duo in the Wrangler Chevrolet. In 2010, Dale Jr. took the No. 3 Wrangler Chevrolet to an emotional victory an Xfinity Series night race at Daytona International Speedway.

Since beginning his one-and-done Xfinity races per season in 2018, Earnhardt Jr. has tallied three top-five finishes with his best coming at Richmond Raceway where he finished fourth (’18). He finished 11th in his most recent start at Martinsville Speedway last spring.