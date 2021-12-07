Dale Earnhardt Jr. unveils 2022 No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet paint scheme for Martinsville

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports unveiled the No. 88 Hellmann‘s Fridge Hunters Chevrolet paint scheme Earnhardt will run in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 8.

The winning wrap was revealed Tuesday during JR Motorsports’ Unilever production shoot via Earnhardt’s Instagram live.

Earnhardt retired from full-time racing after the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 15-time National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award winner is now a broadcaster for NBC Sports but still races once a year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with his JR Motorsports team. In 2021, he finished 14th at Richmond Raceway.

