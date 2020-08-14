Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte break down NASCAR’s wild 2020, who should drive the 48

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte combined have almost three decades of Cup racing experience. The NASCAR Hall of Fame elected driver and longtime Hendrick crew chief won five races together and competed in 144. That was six years ago.

Junior and Letarte regularly see each other (albeit socially distanced) in the broadcast booth for “NASCAR on NBC” instead of Cup garage these days, but they’re as involved in the sport as ever with the network airing the remainder of the 2020 season.

The Observer snagged an exclusive interview with the industry insiders to discuss what they expect to see at the Daytona road course this weekend, why offense is key for drivers on the playoff bubble and what they think will stick in NASCAR in the post-COVID world.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Alex Andrejev: So, did you feel the earthquake over the weekend?

Dale Jr.: Yes, that was crazy! It was crazy. My wife and I were laying in bed and the house just started rocking. I couldn’t believe it. I mean, there was only one explanation, but I still couldn’t make myself believe it. I was like, ‘There are no earthquakes out here, but dang! What else could it have been?’

AA: I was in California for a year and never felt one, and then I moved to North Carolina in 2020 and, of course, one hits. It was so strange.

DJ: I had never felt one before either.

AA: So wild. I don’t want to take up too much of your time talking about earthquakes, though. I want to start by asking about the Daytona road course since that’s new this year. What are your expectations for that race? Who do you think is going to perform well this weekend?

DJ: Martin Truex Jr. has been extremely fast on the road courses. So has Chase Elliot. But I bet there will be a lot of competitive cars and drivers. The fact that they’re not going to get a chance to go around it in their cars until they start the race, even if they’re very good at road racing, the potential for drivers to not have the proper setup to excel is really high. The teams are going to try to set these cars up to give drivers everything they need, but some of these really, really great road-racing drivers may be hampered by some inability in their car setup. So, we’ll all learn that on the fly as the race is playing itself out. There will be a lot of mistakes, which happens when we go to these new road courses. This has happened on a couple of occasions. When NASCAR first had the ROVAL in Charlotte, those first couple of practices were really eventful for a lot of drivers having issues. When the Xfinity Series went to Indy to run the road course this year, those few practices they had were filled with mistakes and drama, so that’s how I think these races are going to be. There’s going to be a lot of guys making mistakes that knock them out of the race, you know, missed shifts, wrong gear, all types of things that might bring on some mechanical failures, sliding tires and blowing tires. Nothing’s going to surprise me.

Steve Letarte: From a crew chief standpoint, I have anxiety. We’ve seen the ROVAL, which is a combination of slow areas and fast areas, but that’s on a whole other level, because you go to Daytona and I expect the speeds to be well over 185 or 190 miles an hour. Then the banking at Daytona is so drastically steep that the loads on the car are crazy. I think if I’m a crew chief heading into this weekend, you heard everything Dale said about the challenges the drivers are going to have, my job as a crew chief is going to be relatively conservative and giving my driver a chance to learn the track and figure out what we need after Stage 1. Then have a good plan of adjustability because anybody who thinks they’re going to hit bulls-eye, is going to be mistaken. So more than anything, just keep your car on the track both with the setup and with your strategy.

AA: That’s what I’m hearing from a lot of teams and drivers this week is take it slow at first, and then figure it out, but how would you approach the weekend if you’re one of these guys on the playoff bubble right now, like Jimmie Johnson or Erik Jones? They need those stage points and wins, so does the strategy change?

SL: I think the only way you make the playoffs is on the offense. I think trying to defense your way into the playoffs, you might check the box and make it, but you’ll have no momentum when you get there. It’s like a team in a stick-and-ball sport that starts with a great regular season, then fades into the playoffs. You just can’t turn that around in the postseason. I think it’s the same in NASCAR. So if I’m the No. 48 or the No. 20 or the No. 24, I am making my competitors uncomfortable. I’m very aggressive with my strategy and with trying to gain points on those stages. It’s new now, but by the final stage of Daytona, the new will be gone and these drivers will be back to full-on aggression to try to race for a trophy. So I’m going to try and take advantage of the conservative start and try to score some points early. I’m a big believer in offense, offense, offense. Defense just is not a great way to race. I would rather miss the playoffs trying to make it then trickle into the playoffs kind of on fumes.

