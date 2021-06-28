Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares passion for lost, old speedways and hopes for new tracks on NASCAR schedule

To say Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a fan of old race tracks is an understatement. He loves them. He loves talking about them, learning about them and preserving them in whatever way he can.

His passion is the backbone of "Lost Speedways," his Peacock series that explores shuttered, dilapidated and abandoned race tracks around the country, as the (mostly) retired NASCAR driver investigates the tracks’ histories, their legends and their failures.

When Season 1 debuted in 2020, Earnhardt admitted his motivations behind the show “were purely selfish” because he loves “the mystique and eeriness of abandoned things, especially when those things are race tracks.”

All eight episodes of "Lost Speedways" Season 2 will premiere Thursday, so For The Win, part of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group, spoke with Dale Jr. about the show, new tracks on NASCAR’s schedule in 2021 and the track he hopes is eventually added to the lineup.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. poses with the restored 1984 Chevy Nova driven by his late father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., on May 8, 2021 at Darlington Raceway.
What do you love about some of these old abandoned race tracks? Is it all about the history, or is there something more to it for you?

For me, it’s the visual, like seeing them in person and walking around. We call it “the explore,” and it’s usually about a two-hour walk around the property. And that might be the track surface, but also kind of wandering into the infield or outside of the track as well to find any kind of evidence of the racing and the history and the physical evidence of the track.

So that to me is my favorite part because I’ve been looking at these race tracks on this Google map that I made for over a decade, and that aerial view is all I’ve got, right? And there’s so many of them, where I’m like, “Man, I wish I could see it, be there and see it and look at it.”

What was your favorite track or episode from season one of "Lost Speedways"?

Metrolina [Speedway in Charlotte] was a lot of fun because that track’s right in our backyard. My dad had a lot of history there. We uncovered a really unique story about when my father raced my grandfather for the one and only time. That was always sort of this rumor. Never knew anybody that could say, “I was there and saw it,” right? So we found the person that had witnessed it and told us all about it. And so that was a cool story to actually hear as fact instead of just like this idea.

But also Metrolina meant so much to this community, and when it was successful and thriving in the mid-70s, the racing community knew that was the place to be. And so that helped me when we went to these other race tracks to tap into the community, and see what they thought and felt about this race track, and what it meant to them when it was successful, and how they miss it, how they experienced so many good things there. And that really brings a important emotional component to the show.

What about a favorite track in Season 2?

[We] go to Myrtle Beach [Speedway] in South Carolina, which is a race track that I competed at. This race track just recently closed, so it’s very fresh in that community. The emotion and the feelings about that track are really, really fresh. So it’s powerful to hear what the community thinks about that. And I was kind of excited to put it on the list when we were in the board room discussing what tracks should we do: “Yeah, Myrtle Beach. That sounds great. I know that place.” And then the day we go and walk into that track, it was like a funeral. I didn’t expect that.

Most of our shows, I’m like, boots on the ground, can’t wait to get there, excited. And I got there and I was like, oh man, this is sad. This is unfortunate, you know that this is not going to be here anymore. And I had so many great experiences there and spent so many years of my life racing there, so that was tough, and [I] didn’t anticipate sort of going through those emotions.

Texas World Speedway is another one just because of the enormity of the facility. It’s a two-mile race track, and most of the Last Speedway‘s are half-mile short tracks [and] local dirt tracks in the woods right next door, down the road. And it’s just crazy to think when you stand in there, you’re like, “I can’t believe this is sitting here. How did it fail?”

Is that a question you end up answering?

Yeah, we get to the bottom of it. It’s good stuff.

NASCAR just raced at Nashville. The Bristol dirt race and COTA were a few weeks ago. Road America Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course are coming up. What impact do you think NASCAR's new schedule is having on the sport?

I think it’s gotten things freshened up a little bit, created some new energy in the fan base. I think we’re eager to go these new tracks and see how the cars react and drivers react for the first time. It’s just good to have something new to talk about and have a new experience.

Kyle Busch and the NASCAR Cup Series raced at Nashville Superspeedway two weeks ago.
You keep going back to these other race tracks, and you kind of know what to expect. And then every once in a while, it’s fun to get a curveball or not to have any clue at all. None of us really knew anything about Nashville Superspeedway and what it might be like. And so we could look at the history and the races from a decade ago, but no one could really guess. But it turned out to be a home run at Nashville Superspeedway, so you hope that all the new tracks we go to will have similar success, be just as exciting.

I’m looking forward to Road America. Never been there and enjoyed a race weekend at the track. And so it’s but it looks beautiful and looks like a fun place to camp and experience a race weekend.

If you had all the powers in NASCAR and the ability to snap your fingers and make any track out there suitable for hosting race, what track would you add to the Cup schedule?

I would probably add Nashville Fairgrounds [Speedway]. I’ve been working with some folks to help see about the possibility of bringing NASCAR back to the fairgrounds. They haven’t raced there since 1984, and it’s a short track. It’s right in the middle of downtown Nashville. And so that’s really unique and presents a ton of challenges. The community there doesn’t want a big disruption, and so trying to trying to come in there and race without disrupting the community is very critical and important.

And! We just had an amazing weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, and I think the two can coexist in the same market at the same calendar year. So we’ll see.

You're getting back in the car for a one-off race this fall at Richmond, and the Xfinity race is the same day as the Cup race. So are you just going to go straight from the car to NBC's broadcast booth?

I guess I will. I don’t know these things when I sign up to race in the Xfinity Series. I don’t know exactly what the schedule looks like, so I might not have chose that particular race, had I known all that when I did. But it’ll be fine.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. prepares to drive during a NASAR Xfinity Series race.
And it’ll be good because when I get into booth, I can say, “Hey, I was just out there! This is what I was dealing with. This is what the track’s like. This is what the drivers can expect.” So that’s always helpful to have some recent experience behind the wheel when you’re in the broadcast booth because you bring a little more credibility, I think, to the to the viewers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares passion for lost speedways in Peacock series

