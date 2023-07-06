Dale Earnhardt Jr. sets Homestead-Miami for second Xfinity Series start in 2023

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s destination for his second scheduled start of the Xfinity Series season was announced Thursday, with the NASCAR Hall of Famer planning to compete at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Since his retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017, Earnhardt has competed in one race each season in the Xfinity tour. This year, the 48-year-old driver is set for two events — Sept. 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway and now also the Contender Boats 250 on Oct. 21 (3 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App) at the 1.5-mile South Florida oval.

Earnhardt’s appearance at Homestead-Miami is a return trip in his post-retirement tour. He finished fifth there in 2020. Since his transition from the Cup Series to an analyst role with NBC Sports, Earnhardt has also raced at Richmond Raceway (2018, 2021), Darlington Raceway (2019), and Martinsville Speedway (2022). His most recent Xfinity Series effort ended in an 11th-place finish, topped by a post-race cooler of beer on Martinsville’s pit road.

Earnhardt has won 24 times in the Xfinity Series, racing to the circuit’s championship in 1998-99. His best Xfinity finish at Homestead was a runner-up outcome that capped his second title march.

Earnhardt’s most recent Xfinity Series win came April 23, 2016 at Richmond, where he dominated by leading 128 of 149 laps.