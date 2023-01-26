Dale Earnhardt Jr. returning to Florence Motor Speedway to compete in IceBreaker

Fans who missed seeing Dale Earnhardt Jr. race at South Carolina‘s Florence Motor Speedway in November will get another chance in February.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer will return to Florence on Feb. 10-11 to race a late model stock car in the IceBreaker event that opens the season at the 4/10-mile oval.

Much like he did during the South Carolina 400 at Florence in November, Earnhardt again will race a car that features a special throwback scheme. This time, his car will mirror the Mom N’ Pops cars Earnhardt raced in his youth.

Earnhardt returned to his roots last year, racing late model stock cars at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Florence. He finished third in the event at North Wilkesboro and ninth at Florence.

Fans who are unable to attend the IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway in person on Feb. 11 will be available to stream the race live at 2:30 p.m. ET on FloRacing.