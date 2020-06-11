Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to NASCAR Saturday, June 13 in NASCAR's Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The former 19-year veteran will race in NASCAR's second-tier series for the third time since his retirement from the top series in 2017. He will ride in his classic No. 8 Chevrolet sponsored by Hellmann's under his own JR Motorsports banner.

Earnhardt was planning on racing at Homestead-Miami as a part of his one race per year pattern before the coronavirus outbreak. The race was originally scheduled for March 21 before it was postponed.

In his minor stints since he stepped away from his full-time role in NASCAR, Earnhardt has had success in his one-off returns. He placed fourth at one of his favorite tracks, Richmond in 2018 and finished fifth at Darlington Raceway just a season ago.

In the Xfinity Series, Earnhardt has made five starts at Miami. His best was a second-place finish in 1999 when he celebrated his second series title.

The Hooters 250 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX. The starting lineup, done by random draw due to the coronavirus, has yet to be determined.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to return to racecar for NASCAR's Xfinity Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington