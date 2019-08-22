Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to race 2 weeks after surviving plane crash

Last Thursday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. survived a fiery plane crash alongside his wife Amy and daughter Isla when the jet they were traveling in ran off the end of a Tennessee runway.

Next week, he plans to race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Earnhardt, who retired from full-time racing in 2017, still runs occasional races on NASCAR’s minor league Xfinity Series to support the JR Motorsports racing team he co-owns. He was scheduled to get behind the wheel at Darlington for the Sport Clips 200 on Aug. 31.

Junior plans to suit up for Darlington

A fan asked him via Twitter on Wednesday if he still intends to race next Saturday.

That answer was yes — with a “Plan B” caveat about understandable back pain that could keep him sidelined.

Yes. I plan on driving still. My lower back is bruised up real bad. Lots of swelling and I just need that to go down and the pain to chill out. I been treating the area every day solely to get well to race. I have a plan B but hope not to use it. https://t.co/O1J7jZU4kR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 22, 2019

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to race next week at Darlington, which make for a must-watch race for NASCAR fans. (Getty)

What exactly is Plan B? Thankfully, it’s not driving on painkillers. It’s a backup driver.

Someone else drives the car — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 22, 2019

Must-watch race?

One of the reasons Earnhardt — whose racing legend father died behind the wheel at the Daytona 500 — retired was over health concerns as he started a family. Earnhardt suffered multiple concussions while racing.

If he has any serious concerns about driving next Saturday, he’s not likely to take them lightly.

Story continues

If he’s able to go, a roaring reception should be expected in Darlington for one of the most popular drivers in the history of the sport.

More from Yahoo Sports: