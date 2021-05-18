Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up in Reddit AMA with Xfinity

Staff Report
NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and NASCAR on NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Reddit on Tuesday to participate in one of the site’s Ask Me Anything (AMA) events.

Fans tossed plenty of questions over to Earnhardt, who joined on behalf of NASCAR Premier Partner Xfinity to talk everything he’s watching on Peacock, Netflix and a few other topics.

Here are some of the highlights. Head on over to Reddit to see the full list of questions and more of Junior’s answers.

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. through the years

Which driver or story in our sport would make a great movie?

That’s a great question. I think Denny Hamlin would be a good one. Denny came from humble beginnings and now he’s rubbing shoulders with Michael Jordan. He’s had a pretty interesting life.- Dale Jr.

Favorite TV show?

My favorite TV show of all time is the mini-series Lonesome Dove. I made my wife Amy watch all eight hours in one sitting before I would take the relationship any further. I said, “If you want to know me, this is what we have to do.” -Dale Jr.

Favorite pump-up movie?

I would say Tombstone, particularly the characters of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. -Dale Jr.

Favorite character on The Office?

Ed Helms and I did a Budweiser Super Bowl spot when he was just getting started, he was still doing stand-up. Of course, he’s long forgotten me now, but I’m still a big fan of his. His new show on Peacock looks pretty good too. -Dale Jr.

What actor would play you in a movie?

This has come up a lot. Every time I think Matt Damon, but I hate to answer cause it sounds so conceited. Maybe we go with Neil Patrick Harris. -Dale Jr.

Cannonball Run, Smokey and Bandit, Dukes of Hazzard, or Bullitt?

I would probably say Smokey and the Bandit. I was a big Burt Reynolds fan. -Dale Jr.

Someone you’d want on the podcast that’s no longer with us? Dream guest?

There’s a long list. David Pearson would be at the top, how about my dad. I never even had that thought in my head til just now. Dream guest would be Cale Yarborough.- Dale Jr.

Favorite race you won?

Probably the All-Star Race in my rookie season. Celebrating in Victory Lane with dad after that race was an epic moment for me. -Dale Jr.

MORE: See all of Dale Jr.’s Cup wins

Favorite race you didn’t win?

That’s easy. The one at Martinsville where the right front fender was missing and we finished top five. Bud car in 2006 -Dale Jr.

Most rewarding win as an owner?

Josh Berry at Martinsville this year. -Dale Jr.

Is a hot dog a sandwich?

A hot dog is a hot dog, it’s an alternative to a sandwich. -Dale Jr.

If you took two separate lasagnas and stacked them on top of each, would you have one lasagna or two lasagnas?

You have one lasagna. -Dale Jr.

