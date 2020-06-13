Dale Earnhardt Jr: Miami NASCAR race “might be the last one”

Earnhardt drove from 12th place to the lead in Miami, and only lost a certain runner-up finish due to a late-race caution period. Since his retirement from full-time competition in 2017, he has run one Xfinity Series race per year, but admitted after Saturday’s race that this might have been his final start.

“Right now I think it’s going to stay the same, I’m not doing any more, that’s for sure and I can say that with confidence,” said Earnhardt. “I don’t know how many more of these I’ll do, this might be the last one. And this ain’t no tease, or anything like that, I’m not trying to be annoying about it. It’s a lot of a commitment.

“I’ve got to decide if I’m helping things or not. I really enjoy it, I really do. There’s got to be a point where I decide to make the change to broadcasting entirely. That said, being in the car today, I certainly learned a lot that will help me in the booth.

“I just gotta think about it – I certainly don’t wanna run more, one is plenty. It’s a great series, we’ll just see how it goes. It’s a tough question to answer and I’m sorry about that.”

Ross Chastain, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro, Dale Earnhardt Jr., JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

