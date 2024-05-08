Dale Earnhardt Jr. Joins Prime Video’s NASCAR Team

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the Prime Video broadcast booth when the streaming network begins NASCAR Cup Series coverage next year. Earnhardt Jr. won the Daytona 500 twice and is in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

He will also be part of TNT Sports’ NASCAR programming.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dale as an official member of the Amazon family, and build our NASCAR coverage around him,” Jared Stacy, director of global live sports production, Prime Video, said. “One of the most beloved figures in racing history, Dale has an unrivaled passion for the sport. We are so excited for him to connect with NASCAR fans next season on Prime Video.”

Earnhardt Jr. is a third-generation professional driver, and amassed 26 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I’m honored to be a part of Prime Video’s entrance into NASCAR,” said Earnhardt Jr. “It is an exciting opportunity to have the chance to give our NASCAR fan base yet another way to watch the sport. It will be exciting to see the innovation that Prime Video is going to bring to our sport and the fans.”

Starting in 2025, Prime Video will stream five NASCAR Cup Series races. It will also present exclusive coverage of practice and qualifying for almost the entire first half of the NASCAR Cup Series season.