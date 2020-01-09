Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Hailie, Brian Deegan on 'The Deegans' podcast

There’s maybe just one driver out there who can relate to the pressure and fanfare that comes along with the expectations being put on rising NASCAR superstar Hailie Deegan — and she had him on her podcast.

Retired driver-turned-broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently joined Deegan on a podcast — The Deegans — she co-hosts with her father, Brian, for an in-depth interview on a variety of topics old and new.

Hailie’s upcoming 2020 season will be her biggest yet, after a move to Ford’s development program last month will lay the groundwork for her progression in her rise through the ranks of stock car racing.

Earnhardt will continue his broadcasting duties with NASCAR on NBC in 2020 but also return to the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for a one-off stint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March.

Listen to the full episode of The Deegans below, and follow along in a conversation that touches on: