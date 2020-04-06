Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hall of Fame Nominee Bio

Familiar faces among five new nominees on 2021 Hall of Fame ballot

DALE EARNHARDT JR.

Born: October 10, 1974

Hometown: Kannapolis, North Carolina

Championships (2)

Xfinity — 1998-99

Cup Series Stats

Competed: 1999-2017

Starts: 631 Wins: 26 Poles: 15

Years on Ballot: 1

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a third-generation NASCAR champion in a family synonymous with the sport, is perhaps the most popular driver in NASCAR history.

The son of “The Intimidator,” Earnhardt Jr. made his own path and served as the face of NASCAR as 15-time Most Popular Driver.

He began his career at family-owned Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI) winning back-to-back Xfinity Series titles and 13 races in two full-time seasons. He quickly moved to the Cup Series where he won in his 12th career start.

Like his father, Earnhardt Jr. was a master of the draft and thrived in restrictor-plate racing. Ten of his 26 Cup victories came at Daytona and Talladega, including Daytona 500 wins in 2004 and 2014.

In 2006, Earnhardt founded JR Motorsports, adding team owner to his resume. The team has three Xfinity Series championships and 47 wins.

Earnhardt currently serves as an analyst for NBC Sports and hosts the popular podcast ‘Dale Jr Download.‘