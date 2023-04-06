Dale Earnhardt Jr. extends sponsorship with Sun Drop

Sun Drop cola, a sponsor associated with the Earnhardt racing family for years, has extended its partnership with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Sun Drop will be the primary sponsor for Earnhardt Jr.’s Late Model car in the May 17 CARS Tour Late Model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and also will sponsor the Hall of Fame driver in a Late Model event in 2024.

Earnhardt Jr. raced with Sun Drop sponsorship in a Late Model race at North Wilkesboro last year as the track was being renovated. The Cup All-Star race is scheduled at NWS May 21.

“We’re excited to team back up with Sun Drop,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement released Thursday. “Sun Drop has been a part of my life since I was a kid. It’s special to be able to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. I appreciate all Sun Drop has done for me over the years and for them hearing me out last year when I wanted to bring that car back to North Wilkesboro.”

At North Wilkesboro, Earnhardt Jr. will join JR Motorsports Late Model driver Carson Kvapil to round out the team’s two-car lineup. In addition to primary sponsorship on Earnhardt’s No. 3 Chevrolet, Sun Drop will also be featured as an associate partner on Kvapil’s No. 8 entry as the 19-year-old driver seeks his second consecutive CARS Tour championship.

