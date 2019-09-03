Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives his No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro to fifth-place finish at Darlington Raceway

Dale Earnhardt Jr placed fifth in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

It’s Earnhardt’s first top-five finish of the season.

Cole Custer brought home the win in the race, with Tyler Reddick finishing second, and Ryan Blaney crossing the finish line third.

Reddick picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Blaney took Stage 2.

Earnhardt did not collect any playoff points Saturday and still is seeking his first playoff points of the season.

The 23-year driver qualified in 14th position at 166.964 mph.

Earnhardt has tallied 24 career victories, 69 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 93 races.

Earnhardt battled 37 other cars in the field and the race saw five cautions and 23 caution laps. There were five lead changes before the checkered flag.

