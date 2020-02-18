Dale Earnhardt Jr., Donald Trump among supporters wishing Ryan Newman well after Daytona 500 crash

The NASCAR community reached out after Monday's terrifying Daytona 500 conclusion. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Ryan Newman suffered a violent crash at the end of Monday’s Daytona 500 that left him hospitalized in serious condition.

The frightening scene prompted an outpouring of support on social media from the NASCAR community and President Donald Trump.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What happened?

The veteran driver was leading on the final lap when Ryan Blaney made contact from behind, sending Newman’s car out of control. Newman’s car flipped into the air and landed upside down, where it was hit on the driver’s side head-on by Corey La Joie’s car.

The second collision sent Newman’s car into the air again before it landed on its roof and skid to a fiery halt across the finish line.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line.



We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line first, but thoughts were focused on Newman as he spent the immediate aftermath of the race trapped in his mangled, burning car that was extinguished by a rescue team.

After the rescue team removed him from the wreckage, Newman was taken to a local hospital with little publicly known about his condition before an update later in the evening that his injuries were not life threatening.

NASCAR reaches out

The NASCAR community shared its thoughts on Newman via social media, including LaJoie, who had nowhere to go when Newman’s car landed in front of his.

Dang I hope Newman is ok. That is worst case scenerio and I had nowhere to go but smoke. — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) February 18, 2020

Dale Earnhardt Jr., whose father and racing icon Dale Earnhardt died in a 2001 crash at Daytona, also reached out.

Story continues

Big prayers for Newman — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 18, 2020

As did his sister Kelley, who co-owns JR motorsports with Dale Jr.

Please let @RyanJNewman be ok! 🙏🏼 — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) February 18, 2020

Trump, who attended the Sunday start of the race in a makeshift campaign rally before it was postponed for rain, also sent his well wishes.

Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Others in the NASCAR community shared their thoughts for Newman too.

This shit is real. We’re all on the road together doing what we love. Please let @RyanJNewman be ok here. 🙏 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 18, 2020

Praying for @RyanJNewman right now. — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) February 18, 2020

No official word yet. Please join us in sending prayers for @RyanJNewman, @roushfenway, the @FordPerformance family, and all of the larger @NASCAR family. These moments are never easy. #Daytona500 | #NASCAR — Roush Yates Engines (@roushyates) February 18, 2020

While not much is known about Newman’s condition beyond the fact that he’s stabilized, the news that his injuries aren’t life threatening is certainly a relief after a terrifying scene at the track.

More from Yahoo Sports: