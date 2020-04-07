Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards headline 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame nomination list

Carl Edwards is now eligible for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The former Cup Series driver was eligible to be on the nominee list for the 2020 class but was omitted a year ago. Now Edwards is part of the nomination list for the 2021 class along with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and others.

Earnhardt Jr., the most popular driver of the 2000s, is eligible for hall induction for the first time. The two-time Xfinity Series champion had 26 Cup Series wins and should be a lock for induction at some point in the near future. There are few drivers who have been as impactful and insightful as Earnhardt Jr. over the last 20 years in NASCAR.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame used to select five inductees every year from the nominee list, but that protocol is changing for the 2021 class. Three people will be inducted; two will come from the Modern Era ballot while one will come from the Pioneer Ballot. The Landmark Award will be chosen from the list of five candidates below.

Modern Era ballot

Neil Bonnett: Bonnett won 18 Cup Series races.

Jeff Burton: The NBC NASCAR analyst has 21 Cup Series wins.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Junior was voted most popular driver 15 times.

Carl Edwards: Edwards retired abruptly after the 2016 season with 28 wins.

Harry Gant: Gant won 18 races.

Harry Hyde: Hyde was a crew chief for myriad drivers who won 55 Cup Series races.

Larry Phillips: The only five-time NASCAR weekly series champ.

Ricky Rudd: The ironman with over 800 consecutive starts.

Kirk Shelmerdine: Shelmerdine was a longtime crew chief for Dale Earnhardt.

Mike Stefanik: Stefanik won nine Modified titles.

Pioneer ballot

Jake Elder: Won three titles as a crew chief.

Red Farmer: Farmer won four NASCAR titles across different divisions.

Banjo Matthews: Legendary car builder.

Hershel McGriff: Won the West title in 1956.

Ralph Moody: The Holman-Moody team won two Cup Series titles.

Story continues

Landmark Award

Janet Guthrie

Alvin Hawkins

Mike Helton

Dr. Joseph Mattioli

Ralph Seagraves

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: