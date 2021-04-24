Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bubba Wallace, others congratulate Jeb Burton on first Xfinity win

Staff Report
·2 min read
Jeb Burton won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, and the NASCAR community turned to social media to congratulate the driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Michael McDowell are just a few past and present NASCAR drivers to celebrate Burton on Twitter.

Burton is the son of former NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ward Burton, and the cousin of current NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Harrison Burton.

In 2020, Burton competed on a part-time basis with Earnhardt’s JR Motorsports in the No. 8 Chevrolet and earned three top-five and six top-10 finishes in 11 starts. Burton also has one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Texas Motor Speedway and 33 NASCAR Cup Series starts.

