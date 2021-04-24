Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bubba Wallace, others congratulate Jeb Burton on first Xfinity win
Jeb Burton won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, and the NASCAR community turned to social media to congratulate the driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.
RELATED: Race results | How Jeb Burton won at Talladega
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Michael McDowell are just a few past and present NASCAR drivers to celebrate Burton on Twitter.
Burton is the son of former NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ward Burton, and the cousin of current NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Harrison Burton.
In 2020, Burton competed on a part-time basis with Earnhardt’s JR Motorsports in the No. 8 Chevrolet and earned three top-five and six top-10 finishes in 11 starts. Burton also has one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Texas Motor Speedway and 33 NASCAR Cup Series starts.
Congrats @JebBurtonRacing
That guy works as hard as anyone to create opportunities for himself. @XfinityRacing
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 24, 2021
Constant grind and hard work does pay off! Excited for you brother @JebBurtonRacing congrats!
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 24, 2021
Congrats @JebBurtonRacing
you have worked your tail off for this moment. Very happy for you. https://t.co/DsOM5Wizkg
— Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) April 24, 2021
Congrats to a fellow #PitBossNation driver 💪 https://t.co/7TjaPSWBam
— Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) April 24, 2021
Felt good to control the race early. I wasn‘t decisive enough and lost control of the race near the end of stage 1, and really struggled the rest of the day to get the right momentum going after that. Happy to see @JebBurtonRacing get his 🏁👍
This 18 team will keep chopping 👊
— Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) April 24, 2021
Congrats @JebBurtonRacing!! So happy for ya brother https://t.co/fj0WFNybk7
— Matt Tifft (@matt_tifft) April 24, 2021
Congratulations 🎈🎊🍾🎉 https://t.co/Ap9TD6SNgY
— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 24, 2021
Congratulations @JebBurtonRacing Really cool to see good things happen for good people 👍 Congrats to Mom and Dad too
— ray evernham (@RayEvernham) April 24, 2021