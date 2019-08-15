Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife Amy and daughter Isla 'safe' after plane crash at Tennessee airport

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crashed Thursday at an airport in Tennessee and he and his wife Amy and daughter Isla are OK according to his sister Kelley. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and their daughter Isla were aboard a plane that ran off the end of the runway and caught fire at the Elizabethton (Tenn.) Municipal Airport on Thursday.

Barry Carrier, the Elizabethton fire chief, told WJHL that neither Earnhardt Jr. nor Amy were seriously injured in the crash. The Carter County Sheriff’s office told WCYB that there were no fatalities in the crash but that Earnhardt Jr. had been taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for minor injuries like cuts and abrasions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Earnhardt’s sister Kelley confirmed on Twitter that her brother and sister-in-law and niece were “safe” after the crash and that they had been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

The FAA told CNN that Junior’s Cessna Citation “rolled off the end of Runway 24 and caught fire after landing” at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET.

“Preliminary indication is that three people were aboard, they evacuated and no injuries were reported to the FAA,” the statement said.

Story continues

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier tells CNN affiliate @WJHL11 that @DaleJr & his wife @AmyEarnhardt were on the plane that crashed at the Elizabethton Airport this afternoon. They are reportedly uninjured



The FAA released the following statement to CNN on the crash: pic.twitter.com/gKsBzTvl9J — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) August 15, 2019

The Elizabethton airport is located south of Bristol Motor Speedway, the site of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Earnhardt Jr. is set to be an analyst for that race for NBC Sports. He’s worked for the network since he retired from driving at the end of the 2017 season.

He also co-owns JR Motorsports, a four-car team that competes in NASCAR’s No. 2 Xfinity Series, with Kelley.

Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Xfinity Series champion himself, won 26 races over 631 starts at NASCAR’s top level from 1999-2017 and became NASCAR’s most popular driver after his father’s death on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: