Dale Earnhardt Jr. among 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

Three drivers -- one from the Pioneer Ballot and two from the Modern Era Ballot -- will become part of NASCAR's Hall of Fame in 2021.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join his father Dale Sr. (2010) as the sixth father-son duo in the Hall. Earnhardt, a 26-time winner at the Cup level and 15-time Most Popular Driver is one of the most recognizable names in racing. The racer-turned broadcaster won the Daytona 500 twice in 2004 and 2014, and is a two-time champion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 1998 and 1999.

The other father-son pairings in the Hall: Bill France Sr. and Bill France Jr., Lee Petty and Richard Petty, Ned Jarrett and Dale Jarrett, Buck Baker and Buddy Baker.

Mike Stefanik is one of the most successful NASCAR Modified drivers of all time, earning seven championships and 74 wins. His dominance is only rivaled by Richie Evans, who joined the Hall in 2011. Stefanik tragically lost his life in September, 2019 in a plane crash. He was 61.

Red Farmer was the one driver from the Pioneer Ballot selected. Farmer is one of the original members of the 'Alabama Gang' and is estimated to have won more than 700 races in his lifetime. He also won three consecutive NASCAR National Late Model Sportsman division titles (later evolving into the modern day Xfinity Series) between 1969 and 1971.

Earnhardt Jr. received 76% of the Modern Era ballot votes with Stefanik receiving 49%. Ricky Rudd was third in the voting, followed by Neil Bonnett.

Red Farmer received 71% of the Pioneer ballot votes with Hershel McGriff finishing second.

Ralph Seagraves is the man responsible for bringing tobacco manufacturer R.J. Reynolds into NASCAR as its title sponsor from 1971 to 2003 and will be honored with the Landmark Award recipient.

Motorsport.com's NASCAR Editor, Jim Utter, is a member of the Hall of Fame Voting Panel. He voted for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mike Stefanik on the Modern Era ballot; Red Farmer on the Pioneer ballot; and Ralph Seagraves for the Landmark Award.

