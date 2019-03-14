Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr. race car collection to be auctioned this weekend

If you’re a Dale Earnhardt Sr. or Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan, or if you’re looking for just the right gift for an Earnhardt fan and have, say, a few hundred thousand dollars burning a hole in your checking account, you might want to check out this week’s Mecum Auctions from Glendale, Arizona, which will air on NBCSN.

Three full-fledged race cars formerly driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr., including a championship-clinching ride, will be on the auction block.

In addition, two red and white No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolets driven by Dale Earnhardt Jr. when he raced for his father at Dale Earnhardt Inc., will also be up for bid.

The senior Earnhardt’s cars offered are:

* Considered one of the most famous cars in NASCAR history, the 1994 Chevrolet Lumina that he drove to a runner-up finish at Atlanta that year to clinch his seventh and final Cup championship (expected to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000). In addition, Earnhardt scored two wins that season in this car, as well as two additional second-place and two more third-place finishes.

* A 1989 Chevrolet Lumina that Earnhardt drove in road course races at Watkins Glen and Sonoma (expected to go for between $75,000 and $125,000). The car is unrestored and carries a 5.8 liter V-8 motor with a 4-speed manual transmission. It also has two race setup sheets included.

* The special orange-colored No. 3 Chevy Monte Carlo that Earnhardt drove to a fourth-place finish in the 1997 Winston Select race at Charlotte (will likely go for between $75,000 and $125,000). The car was actually built in 1993 and contains a 5.8L V-8 motor with a 4-speed manual transmission.

All three of the senior Earnhardt’s cars will be auctioned Saturday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s two rides up for auction are:

* The No. 8 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that he won the 2004 Golden Corral 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (expected to go for between $125,000 and $175,000). The car is autographed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and has been completely restored, including the original 5.8L V-8 engine, 4-speed transmission, original racing components, seat and headrest.

* The No. 8 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that Junior drove in the 2006 race at Watkins Glen (likely to go for between $100,000 and $125,000). Car contains all original components, including 5.8L V-8 engine and 4-speed manual transmission.

Here’s the telecast schedule for the event (all times Eastern):

* LIVE today (March 14) on NBC Sports Gold from 1-7 p.m.

* LIVE Friday (March 15) on NBCSN from 5-6 p.m.

* Same Day Delay Friday (March 15) on NBCSN from 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

* Delayed telecast Monday (March 18) on NBCSN from 6 p.m. – Midnight

* Delayed telecast Tuesday (March 19) on NBCSN from 1-3 a.m.

In addition, several old pace cars and street cars from the Earnhardt Collection will be up for bid as well.

