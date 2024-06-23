🚨Daku given two game UEFA ban for Albania chanting

Albania attacker Mirlind Daku has been handed a two game ban by UEFA for singing songs about Serbia following his side's 2-2 draw with Croatia.

The 26-year-old, who was a late substitute against Croatia, grabbed a megaphone and led the crowd in chants of "kill the Serbs", which the fans joined in with and Serbia later threatened to withdraw from the tournament over.

He has since apologised, and now will miss the decisive group game against Spain through suspension, while he will also be unavailable for the round of 16 tie should Albania make it that far.

To do so, they will need to beat Spain, who have already qualified as group winners, when the two meet on Tuesday.