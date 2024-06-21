Daktronics Women In Sports Event Returns June 25

Credit: Daktronics

Women In Sports Online Event from Daktronics returns on June 25, at 11:30 a.m. PT, with Myra Miles, athletic director for Vestavia Hills Schools in Alabama.

“There are so many different paths to a career in sports and Myra’s path is very intriguing to me, one that includes more than 20 state championships in 10 different sports,” said Val Ellens, services marketing for Daktronics. “I’m looking forward to hearing about her perseverance in the sporting world and the different lessons she’s learned and leaned on along the way.”

Miles is a former volleyball and softball coach who is set to share her journey from coaching to becoming the athletic director of the Vestavia Hills School System. She aims to focus on the experiences that shaped her career while injecting her perspective on leadership, teamwork and resilience.

To register for June’s event with Myra Miles, click here.