Dakota Wesleyan running back Jamin Arend named NAIA Academic All-American

Feb. 1—MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University standout running back Jamin Arend has been recognized by the College Sports Communicators as an NAIA Academic All-American.

He was one of 25 members selected to the team from the NAIA on the strength of a 3.75 grade-point average and studied business finance at DWU.

A native of Emery, Arend is the first Tigers' football academic All-American since 2016, when linebacker Adam Bormann and wide receiver Hayden Adams were both selected.

Arend, an all-Great Plains Athletic Conference first-team selection for the second year in a row, became DWU's all-time leading rusher (3,836 yards) in 2023. Arend set career highs in rushing attempts (284), rushing yards (1,217) — both of which led GPAC rushers — yards per game (110.6), touchdowns (12), receptions (34) receiving yards (300) and total touchdowns (13).

He had 212 yards rushing and five touchdowns in an overtime win over Mount Marty on Sept. 30 and rushed for 189 yards against No. 1 Northwestern on Nov. 4. He had five 100-yard rushing yards in 2023, as the Tigers finished 6-5 on the season.