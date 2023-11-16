Dakota Wesleyan football places six on all-GPAC honor squads

Nov. 15—MITCHELL — Six Dakota Wesleyan football players were selected to this year's all-Great Plains Athletic Conference football honor teams, the conference announced Tuesday. The selections were made by conference coaches.

Redshirt senior running back Jamin Arend was named to the all-GPAC first team, as the Emery native ran for a conference-high 1,217 yards with 12 touchdowns on 284 carries. He was the only back in the conference to average more than 100 yards per game this season, ranking eighth in the NAIA in yards per game (110.6) and fourth nationally in total rushing yards. Arend also caught 34 passes out of the backfield for 300 yards and a touchdown en route to his second career all-GPAC first-team selection, having been named to the top honor team last year.

Offensive lineman Parker Grotjohn also earned first-team honors. It's the first all-conference selection for the redshirt senior from Stewartsville, Minnesota. Grotjohn was part of an offensive line that provided support to the Tigers' ground game, as the unit averaged 4.0 yards per attempt on the year. Fellow lineman John Pica, a redshirt freshman from Dell Rapids, was named to the all-GPAC second team for his work this season.

Receiver Kiel Nelson garnered second-team honors after being given an honorable mention nod last season. The redshirt senior from Mitchell set career marks with 776 receiving yards on 50 catches and eight touchdowns, boosted by a pair of three-touchdown games. Nelson finished with the fifth-most receiving yards in the GPAC and was eighth in touchdowns. Nelson also honorable mention for his work on special teams this season for DWU. As the kickoff return specialist for the Tigers, Nelson was fifth in the GPAC in both total return yards (368) and yards per return (19.7).

Defensive lineman Ethan Engen was named to the all-GPAC second team for the first time in his collegiate career after earning honorable mention honors last season. The redshirt junior from Viborg posted a career-best 74 tackles with 7 1/2 tackles for loss and ranked seventh in the GPAC in sacks (5). He also picked up an interception and had three pass breakups.

Watertown's Adam DeJong was also named to the all-GPAC second team, his second conference honor after being a first-team selection a year ago. DeJong, a redshirt senior, had 45 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups in the secondary for the Tigers.

Grayson Hanson received honorable mention recognition on the defensive side of the ball for DWU. The sophomore linebacker out of Platte collected 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and recovered two fumbles while forcing another.

Northwestern's Jayln Gramstad was named GPAC offensive player of the year, while his head coach Matt McCarty was named GPAC coach of the year. Morningside's Lonell Boyd Jr. earned GPAC defensive player of the year honors.

Northwestern (11-0) finished the regular season with the No. 1 national ranking, while Morningside and Dordt were also selected to participate in the NAIA football championships, with the three GPAC selections leading the expanded 20-team field, announced on Nov. 12.