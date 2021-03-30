Dakota Dozier re-signing with Vikings

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Vikings are bringing back Dakota Dozier.

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Minnesota is re-signing the veteran offensive lineman to another one-year contract for the 2021 season.

Dozier started all 16 games for the Vikings at left guard in 2020 — his first season as a full-time starter. He first landed with the Vikings in 2019 and played all 16 games, starting four.

Dozier was a Jets fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft, and spent his first five pro seasons with the club. He appeared in 38 contests for New York, starting seven.

The veteran offensive lineman will turn 30 on April 30.

Dakota Dozier re-signing with Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

