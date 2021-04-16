Linebacker Dakota Allen is back with the Jaguars.

Allen was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent in March, which left him with the choice of re-signing with Jacksonville or not signing with anyone at all. Thursday’s transaction report from the NFL shows that he chose to sign the tender.

The Rams drafted Allen in the seventh round of the 2019 draft and moved to the Raiders after being cut. He played two games for the AFC West team, returned to the Rams practice squad after getting cut, and then signed with the Jaguars in December.

Allen has 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit in 16 games over the last two seasons.

Dakota Allen re-signs with Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk