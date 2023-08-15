Dakoda Fields flip from USC to Oregon occurred because of Ducks’ Big Ten move

If you wanted evidence that Oregon’s move to the Big Ten complicates recruiting for USC, look no further than the Dakoda Fields story. There isn’t a lot of subtlety or passive-aggressive double-talk here. Fields, who recently flipped from USC to Oregon and strengthened the Ducks’ 2024 secondary, was as direct as one could possibly be in noting the importance of Oregon’s move to the Big Ten as the reason for his change of schools:

(h/t Max Torres of Ducks Digest)

“Oregon’s move to the Big Ten in 2024 has been dominating headlines in recent weeks and the Ducks’ new conference may have been what pushed them over the edge.

“’A big role was actually the Big Ten,’ Fields said on the timing of his decision. ‘I was waiting on that for a long time. I didn’t want them to stay in the Pac-12 because I wanted to play against the best competition. Once they moved to the Big Ten, that was the green light for me.'”

