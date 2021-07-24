Dak, Zeke and CeeDee stand out at Cowboys’ Camp
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon come together for our NFL Camp Tour Postcard. Charles recently paid a visit to Cowboys’ Camp in Oxnard, California, and he was excited with what saw from Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and CeeDee Lamb. Which only added to fuel to the flames of Harmon’s excitement for the fantasy potential of that 3-headed monster, and the entire Cowboys' offense.