Dak, Zeke and CeeDee stand out at Cowboys’ Camp

Associated Press

Dak Prescott bowed his head and slowed his walk before pointing to the sky and breaking into a trot while taking the field for the first practice of training camp. The star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys savored the latest milestone in his return from the horrific ankle injury that ended his 2020 season, which didn't start with the usual camp in California because COVID-19 kept teams at home. Prescott also mentioned the peek toward the heavens, which he has always done after touchdowns to honor his late mother, who died of cancer, and now has another reason after his brother Jace died by suicide early in the pandemic.