Dak Prescott's odd pregame warmup turns into great #DakDancesToAnything meme

NBC showed a clip of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s pregame warmup, with him swinging his hips to get his core working before the game.

And the internet did its work.

The #DakDancesToAnything movement started quickly. We saw it before with the hilarious #JetsDanceToAnything a couple years ago, and, well, Prescott moving his hips to various songs is what you need on this Monday morning. Here are the best ones, starting with one to get you in the holiday spirit:

When they finally start playing Christmas songs on the radio....#DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/VACHZY3aJo — Jesus Roman-Castro (@jromancastro) November 11, 2019

Dak dancing to Suavemente pic.twitter.com/UV0eEsc42i — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) November 11, 2019

I could do this all night #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/Vsh5sKuIcV — Obsessed Dodgers Fan (@Dodgers_Blues) November 11, 2019

Even Cowboys fans sad about their loss on Sunday night should be able to get a few laughs out of these.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's pregame routine became an internet sensation. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

