Dak Prescott's odd pregame warmup turns into great #DakDancesToAnything meme
NBC showed a clip of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s pregame warmup, with him swinging his hips to get his core working before the game.
And the internet did its work.
The #DakDancesToAnything movement started quickly. We saw it before with the hilarious #JetsDanceToAnything a couple years ago, and, well, Prescott moving his hips to various songs is what you need on this Monday morning. Here are the best ones, starting with one to get you in the holiday spirit:
When they finally start playing Christmas songs on the radio....#DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/VACHZY3aJo
— Jesus Roman-Castro (@jromancastro) November 11, 2019
Dak dancing to Suavemente pic.twitter.com/UV0eEsc42i
— Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) November 11, 2019
I'm so sorry...#DakDancestoAnything pic.twitter.com/mDOazQWpBs
— Michael Murakami (@MichaelMurakami) November 11, 2019
WALK IT TALK IT #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/NK2thNdG62
— chad (@cnolin00) November 11, 2019
If you know, you know. #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/BX5S8xRBkK
— Bryce Gustafson (@brycegustafson) November 11, 2019
I could do this all night #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/Vsh5sKuIcV
— Obsessed Dodgers Fan (@Dodgers_Blues) November 11, 2019
Okay. This is my best work I think. #UptownGirl #DakDancesToAnything @thecheckdown pic.twitter.com/FNeHZRUmkD
— AJ Curry (@AJ_Curry) November 11, 2019
Even Cowboys fans sad about their loss on Sunday night should be able to get a few laughs out of these.
