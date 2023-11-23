Dak Prescott's second touchdown pass gives Cowboys 14-3 lead

Dak Prescott has thrown for 158 yards and two touchdowns so far, giving the Cowboys a 14-3 lead over the Commanders with 8:27 remaining until halftime.

The Cowboys quarterback found Brandin Cooks for a 31-yard score after the receiver's double move got him free from cornerback Benjamkin St.-Juste with Percy Butler late getting there.

Prescott has completed 10 of 14 passes and has run for 10 yards. He has hit eight different receivers, including running back Rico Dowdle for a 15-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys have 202 yards to 142 for the Commanders, who got a 43-yard Joey Slye field goal on a nine-play, 50-yard drive.

