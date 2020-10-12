Dak Prescott's Season-Ender

On pace for 6,760 yards and fresh off becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with three straight 450-yard performances, Dak Prescott entered Week 5 in the midst of a signature season. Cruelly, he exited with a signature injury, with the compound fracture of Prescott’s ankle immediately joining the likes of Joe Theismann and Alex Smith in the annals of the sport's most horrifying impairments.

Theismann and Smith were never the same. That will hopefully not be the case for Prescott, who has a number of things working in his favor. Much younger than either Theismann or Smith at the time of their injuries, 27-year-old Prescott has youth on his side. He also avoided as serious of a break as Theismann. He should dodge the infections that turned Smith’s injury from serious to nearly career-ending. It was only three years ago when then 25-year-old Tyler Lockett returned from a compound fracture.

This can be done, and quickly if everything goes smoothly. Prescott’s initial timetable is a modest 4-6 months. That, of course, will be subject to setbacks, both physical and mental. Lockett said the latter was probably the most difficult part of his recovery. Prescott also has a complicating factor beyond his leg: His contract. Unsigned for 2021, Prescott would be due $37.69 million under a second franchise tag. That’s a ruinous price under the salary cap, one that will surely encourage the Cowboys to try to get a “discount” with Prescott coming off major injury. Prescott will have to decide if he wants to bet on his health and play continued hardball.

For fantasy, the 2020 implications are devastating. Making like 2013 Peyton Manning, Prescott was supporting three top 24-30 receivers. That is not something Andy Dalton is capable of. In fact, it’s not a guarantee Dalton will even support two top-24 wideouts. Dalton’s insertion under center will almost certainly coincide with the resurgence of an “inconsistent” narrative for Amari Cooper. Cooper is now a back-end WR1. CeeDee Lamb a boom/bust WR24-30. Michael Gallup is basically “off the board” until we see how Mike McCarthy wants to run this offense. Dalton and Gallup’s skill-sets do not gel on paper. Dalton Schultz’s odds of maintaining TE1 relevance as the Cowboys’ No. 5 passing game weapon are on life support. Everything is changed. Hopefully it is a temporary state of being instead of Prescott’s bleak future.

Five Week 5 Storylines

Chase Claypool burns the Eagles down for four scores. With Diontae Johnson (back) hurt for the second time in three games, No. 49 overall pick Claypool took it upon himself to go full Calvin Johnson, blowing by JuJu Smith-Schuster in the targets department to post a 7/110/3 line, adding a two-yard touchdown run for good measure. Incredibly, Claypool had another 42-yard score called back by (a weak) OPI. A mountainous 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, Claypool has tight end size but top one percentile athleticism, checking in with 4.42 wheels and a 40.5-inch vertical. He had already been flashing those attributes before they completely took over against the Eagles. One game is one game. Claypool entered Week 5 with six total catches. Of course, he turned them into 151 yards (25.2 YPC). Even if Johnson is declared ready for Week 6 on Monday, Claypool is a no-brainer add. At worst, he will max out as a bye week/COVID punt play.

“Travis Fulgham” explodes for Eagles. The No. 184 overall pick of last year’s draft, Fulgham entered Sunday’s game with two career catches. He bettered that by 400 percent, snagging a ridiculous 10 balls for 152 yards and a score. This, against a Steelers Defense that’s supposed to be one of the NFL’s best. Where did this come from? Already 25, 6-foot-3 Fulgham went from walk-on to three-year starter at Old Dominion before turning in 61st-percentile SPARQ results at last year’s Combine. He ran a middling 4.58 40-yard dash but flashed short-area explosion with a 10-foot-6 broad jump. We have seen this before in an offense that can’t keep a wideout healthy. Greg Ward went off down the stretch last year before generally being invisible in 2020. Fulgham is probably just in the right palace at the right time, but with scores each of the past two weeks, fantasy managers need to find out. The Ravens are a stiff Week 6 test.