How Dak Prescott's franchise tag compares to Jimmy Garoppolo's contract

Dak Prescott finally has signed on the dotted line. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback officially inked his franchise tag Monday, and it knocked Jimmy Garoppolo off the top of one list when it comes to deep pockets.

Garoppolo no longer has the highest base salary in the NFL for the 2020 season. The 49ers QB's $23.8 million contract this year nearly is $8 million less than Prescott will make, according to Spotrac.

Dak Prescott's $31.41M franchise tag is this highest base salary in the #NFL among all 2020 players by nearly $8M.



1. Dak Prescott, $31.4M

2. Jimmy Garoppolo, $23.8M

3. Trent Brown, $21.25M

4. Derek Carr, $18.9M

5. Russell Wilson, $18Mhttps://t.co/JWKaw9t3F2











Prescott's contract also pushes Garoppolo ($27.5 million) out of the top 10 for average annual value in the NFL this season. So, now that Prescott signed his hefty franchise tag, how do the two quarterbacks compare to each other?

Let's take a look at their 2019 campaigns.

Garoppolo: 69.1 Cmp%, 3,978 yards, 27 TDs, 13 INT, 8.4 Y/A, 5.7 TD%

Prescott: 65.1 Cmp%, 4,902 yards, 30 TDs, 11 INT, 8.2 Y/A, 5.0 TD%



Prescott had 120 more pass attempts, but threw for only 924 more yards and three more touchdowns than Garoppolo. He also added 277 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Garoppolo led the NFL with four fourth-quarter comebacks.

The 49ers went 13-3 in the regular season and went all the way to Super Bowl LIV. The Cowboys, on the other hand, had just an 8-8 record and failed to make the playoffs.

Prescott is two years younger than Garoppolo, but has started 38 more games than Jimmy G. The Cowboys signal-caller certainly is full of talent, however, he isn't in the same tier as elite QBs. Neither is Garoppolo.

Contracts constantly become more and more expensive, and Prescott's certainly will if he agrees to a long-term deal with the Cowboys. If anything, this should make Garoppolo's contract look even better after taking the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his first healthy season for San Francisco.

