How Dak Prescott's new Cowboys contract impacts 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo

Ali Thanawalla
·3 min read
How 49ers, Jimmy G affected by Dak's new Cowboys contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you were hoping quarterback Dak Prescott would be joining the 49ers, you're out of luck.

Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finally agreed to a new contract Monday, the team announced.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that the Prescott's new deal is worth four years and $160 million, with a record $126 million in guaranteed money.

Prescott, who sustained a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle this past season, will get a whopping $66 million when he signs the contract and will make $75 million in the first year of the contract.

The contract also includes a no-trade clause.

As unlikely as it was that the 49ers were going to trade for Prescott, that scenario now is off the board. ESPN's Adam Schefter speculated in February that the 49ers could make a run at the Cowboys quarterback if Dallas was unable to work out a deal to retain him. In the end, the two sides agreed to terms, ending the long, drawn out saga.

Slowly but surely, veteran quarterback options are coming off the board, meaning it's more and more likely that 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan run it back for another season with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

Matthew Stafford reportedly has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, Carson Wentz reportedly was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, Kirk Cousins has been given a vote of confidence in Minnesota and now Prescott has inked a new contract in Dallas.

Unless Lynch and Shanahan are ready to part with a boatload of assets for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, it appears the options are to stick with Garoppolo or select a quarterback in April's NFL draft.

And with the 49ers currently holding the No. 12 overall pick, they likely will miss out on the top four quarterback prospects who are expected to go in the top five or 10 selections.

Other options on the free agent or trade market, like Alex Smith, Teddy Bridgewater, Andy Dalton or Sam Darnold aren't big enough upgrades over Garoppolo to warrant a move.

RELATED: Garoppolo is "Plan A" for Patriots this offseason

49ers fans are ready to move on from Garoppolo. That's understandable after his poor performance during an injury-riddled 2020 season. But he's a year removed from helping them get to the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo might not be the best option, but he's better than a lot of alternative scenarios.

