Dak Prescott's brother is really mad the Cowboys didn't lock their QB up

Wednesday's deadline for the Cowboys and Dak Prescott to reach an agreement on a long-term deal came and went, and now Prescott will head into free agency again after the 2020 season.

It's a fascinating development, especially after it seems Prescott himself tried to expedite the negotiations at the last minute and find common ground:

The deal included a 50M signing bonus and 70M over the first two years. I'm told Dak Prescott wanted to get this deal done but it was just too late per source informed. #Cowboys https://t.co/3h16v7kcIq — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 15, 2020

Ultimately, Prescott will play out 2020 on the franchise tag.

And it seems his brother Tad is none too happy about this fact.

Tad Prescott took to his personal Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, just after the deadline, and shared his frustrations with the Cowboys organization in a very spicy tweet:

Yeesh. Not exactly the kind of atmosphere you want around your franchise quarterback, eh, Dallas?

The Cowboys' front office swore up and down, all offseason, that a deal was going to get done, and that the team is committed long-term to Prescott. But talk is cheap in the NFL, and when you really value a player, you make it clear with dollar signs. You know, like the Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes this offseason.

Prescott had the best season of his career, statistically, in 2019, throwing 30 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, completing 65.1% of his passes, and averaging 8.2 yards per attempt. It was a great season.

But, for whatever reason, it wasn't enough to force Dallas's hand at the negotiation table. Very interesting.

Meanwhile, here in Philadelphia, Carson Wentz is locked up on a relatively team-friendly deal - the 17th-highest cap hit among quarterbacks in 2020 - through 2024.

You've just got to love what Jerry Jones is building down there in Dallas.

