Dak Prescott's brother praises Eagles front office originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia is called the City of Brotherly Love. The Eagles’ main rival isn’t exactly showing any brotherly love after one day of free agency.

It’s early in the free agency process, but Cowboys fans have already lost their collective patience with the team’s front office. And after a flurry of announced moves by Eagles executive VP/GM Howie Roseman on the first day of the NFL legal tampering period prior to free agency, Tad Prescott, the brother of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, took to X (formerly Twitter) to salute Roseman.

So, if it wasn’t clear already, it is now. The @Eagles have the best front office in the NFL. #howboutthemcowboys — Tad Prescott (@Tp1stprescott) March 11, 2024

Criticizing the Cowboys would be one thing, but praising the Eagles while you’re at it? That is some next-level trolling, and, you can argue, rightfully so.

The Eagles made two big splashes on the first day Monday, agreeing to terms with former Giants Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, as well as former Jets defensive end Bryce Huff.

Fans of both the Cowboys and Eagles can understand the frustration, especially after listening to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. At last month’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, Jones used the term “all-in” when describing his off-season strategy.

He walked back his comments a few weeks later at the NFL Draft Combine. “Your definition of that is ‘all-in’ and mine might not be the same thing,” said Jones. “but I’m trying to win games this year with my decision. So I’m all-in to this year.”

Cowboys fans heard what they heard. “All-in” means all-in. Unqualified.

After 24 hours of the legal tampering period, the Cowboys have lost four free agents: running back Tony Pollard to the Titans, defensive linemen Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong and center Tyler Biadasz to the Commanders.

They did nail down one player. They re-signed long snapper Trent Sieg. So there’s that.