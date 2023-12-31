Dak Prescott's best throws from 2-TD game Week 17
Watch the best throws from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 2-touchdown game vs. the Detroit Lions from Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch the best throws from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 2-touchdown game vs. the Detroit Lions from Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Cowboys hit a huge play against the Lions.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
The Lions seemed to have taken a late lead over Dallas.
Dallas has lost back-to-back games, but hopes for a rebound and a deep playoff run start with the rapid play-calling, command at the line of scrimmage and other key details that have helped its offense hum.
Week 17 represents the fantasy football championships for many leagues. Let our rankings be your guide to bringing home the hardware.
Dak Prescott is the hottest quarterback in the NFL.
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
The Cowboys and Eagles are now both 10-3 and in a very tight race in the NFC East.
Here's how the NFL's major award races look with four games remaining.
This is one of the most important weeks of the fantasy football season, for a plethora of reasons. Matt Harmon shares some key things to watch.
Is Mr. Irrelevant becoming the NFL's MVP?
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff's four-team era, eight Power 5 teams enter championship weekend with one loss or fewer
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will also sacrifice some cash.
LeBron James has had happier birthdays.
“I kind of focus and do my own path and everyone has their own way to this league,” Jaquez said. “Mine just happened to take a little bit longer than some others and that’s fine.”
We'll need all the lineup help we can get in fantasy football championship week. Let Dalton Del Don show you the way.