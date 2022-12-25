Dak Prescott's best plays vs. Eagles Week 16
Watch Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's best plays vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in the Week 16 matchup.
The Cowboys converted four Eagles turnovers into 20 points, coming from behind to win 40-34 on Saturday afternoon. It kept alive the Cowboys’ slim hopes for the division title, moving them to 11-4. Dallas, which already has clinched a playoff berth, needs to win out and have the Eagles lose their final two games. The [more]
Here are the winners and losers in the Patriots' 22-18 loss to the Bengals.
Will the Broncos beat the Rams in Los Angeles?
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said.
The Christmas Eve slate of NFL games did not disappoint. Here are the winners and losers from Saturday's Week 16 games.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans loss.
The 49ers have already won the NFC West, but they still stayed sharp against the Commanders with a 37-20 victory on Saturday. Quarterback Brock Purdy continued his strong play since taking over as San Francisco’s quarterback, finishing the contest 15-of-22 passing for 234 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception — good for [more]
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
With Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears still have the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. But, the Texans' win put the Bears closer to overtaking them for the first pick in the draft.
Scoring updates and analysis for the Cleveland Browns' loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the NFL regular season.
With their loss to Cincinnati, the Patriots now look as lost and adrift as they have this century.
49ers capitalize on Kyle Shanahan's aggressive play call.
The new team record sealed the game against the Giants
The Bears had a 10-6 at halftime on a cold day at Soldier Field, but Bills running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook turned it on in the second half.
Greg Papa believes rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy is the "complete package" as a long-term quarterback for the 49ers.
Several observations from the Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys.