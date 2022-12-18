Dak Prescott's best plays from 3-TD game Week 15
Watch the best plays from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 3-touchdown game against the Jacksonville Jaguars from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch the best plays from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 3-touchdown game against the Jacksonville Jaguars from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Jalen Hurts' 3 touchdown runs improved the Eagles to 13-1
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Dallas was on the verge of clinching back-to-back playoff berths for the first time in 15 years. Then another mistake, be it a bad decision or simply a bad bounce, reared its ugly head.
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.
The Cowboys had the game and a playoff berth right where they wanted it, until they didn't. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
Detroit Lions won for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets to keep NFL playoff hopes alive.
Detroit Lions NFL game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the New York Jets
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. Kansas City claims another AFC West crown as Dallas hopes for help.
The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.
The father-son duo previously finished runner-up in 2006, 2013 and 2020.
Emiliano Martinez shocked World Cup fans when he celebrated his Golden Glove award with a lewd gesture in front of billions of global TV viewers.
Detroit Lions win for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets, keep NFL playoff hopes alive and well
Why Sunday Night Football this week matters for the 49ers.
Jacksonville’s Rayshawn Jenkins’ interception return wins game
For at least one more week, the Steelers have kept their long streak alive of seasons without a losing record. Playing ball-control offense and very strong run defense, Pittsburgh was able to handle Carolina on Sunday for a 21-13 victory. The Steelers took full command of the game to start the third quarter. The club [more]
The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) defeated the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) in overtime 40-34 in a come-from-behind victory to keep their season alive.
The Eagles won a truly ugly football game on Sunday, barely knocking off the Bears 25-20 in windy Chicago to nab their 13th win of the season. By Adam Hermann