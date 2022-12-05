Dak Prescott's best plays from 3-TD game Week 13
Watch all of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's best plays from his 3-TD game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch all of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's best plays from his 3-TD game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
49ers QB Brock Purdy is thrilled that his first NFL start will be against Tom Brady next weekend.
The Cowboys handled the Colts for a blowout Sunday Night win, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers win over the Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season and Deshaun Watson struggled in his return to football action against his former team. PLUS: Minty tells 49ers fans not to despair, because a new era is about to begin in San Francisco: the Sturdy Purdy era!
The bill has come due on the Rams' Super Bowl win, and it has made for an ugly and challenging season. At least Cam Akers provided a bit a relief Sunday.
The Miami Dolphins hit San Francisco's vaunted defense with a 75-yard haymaker on the opening play and then watched 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo leave with a season-ending foot injury. Everything was set up for another win for the streaking Dolphins, but backup quarterback Brock Purdy and the Niners had other ideas. Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing Garoppolo and San Francisco used another dominant defensive performance to beat Miami 33-17 on Sunday for its fifth straight win.
The Cowboys served up 54 points, 3 sacks, 5 takeaways and broke the Colts in the second half. Here's how Twitter reacted throughout. | From @ProfessorO_NFL
Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.
The Bengals are 3-0 over Kansas City the past two seasons.
Seriously love this kid! #GoBlue
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
Now that he's quarterbacking a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes, Brock Purdy is anything but irrelevant
Brock Purdy made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Kyle Shanahan rules out a return for Trey Lance in 2022.
Welcome to college football bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.
49ers backup QB Brock Purdy was the final player selected in 2022 draft. But in a win against the Dolphins, Purdy proved to be anything but Mr. Irrelevant.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Garoppolo's done for the season after injuring his left foot against the Dolphins.
The #49ers are signing a familiar face to back up QB Brock Purdy.
The circus some expected to surround Watson's return never materialized. And while it's only his first game back, neither did glimpses of the quarterback the Browns paid a fully guaranteed $230 million.