Dak Prescott's best plays from 3-TD game Week 9
Watch Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's best plays from the 3-TD game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in the Week 9 matchup.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers a game-by-game recap for all of Sunday's Week 9 action.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense had a chance at a game-winning score, but the Eagles defense came up big when it mattered most.
The Eagles are fighting to remain the only 1-loss team in the NFL.
A first-round MLS draft pick and former software engineer, Aubrey isn't your typical NFL rookie at 28 years old.
Peggy Prescott’s final request of her youngest son was to transform the pain of her loss into the backbone of his motivation. Dak has made good on that promise on the football field and beyond.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Cowboys got the one long drive they needed to have Monday night.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
The call prompted a Hall of Fame quarterback to call for a change to how the league calls roughing the passer.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
Which Monday Night Football team is going to gift us the most fantasy points? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin pick their sides.
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
Week 9 was all over the place. We had an instant NFC East classic between the Eagles and Cowboys, a weird game in Germany between the Dolphins and Chiefs, and a Sunday night football clash that leaves more questions than answers for the Buffalo Bills. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Stafford banged his thumb against a defender's helmet last week.
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.