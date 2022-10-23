Dak Prescott's best plays in 207-yard game Week 7
Watch all of the best plays made by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch all of the best plays made by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Dallas Cowboys host the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The New York Giants came back to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, and QB Daniel Jones is our Player of the Game.
“I wish everyone could see all he put into this.”
The Commanders have now won two in a row.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you informed on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
The formula for the Giants has been well established this season and they followed it to another win in Jacksonville. The Giants have shown week after week that they do not get put off by playing from behind and they trailed the Jaguars for most of Sunday’s game before pulling ahead for good in the [more]
Here are a few quick takeaways from watching the Lions loss to the Cowboys in real-time
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a second straight upset loss on the road, falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings, Week 8 2022
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...
The Rams’ offer for Christian McCaffrey was close to the 49ers’, but one pick was a round lower
Yelling was heard in the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after their loss to the Ravens, and that might be a good thing.
The 49ers had some competition in landing Christian McCaffrey, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer revealed on Friday.
The Snyders are nothing if not brazenly defiant. With owner Daniel Snyder facing a growing push to force him out, Snyder continues to authorize the issuance of strident, combative comments in response to anything and everything said by anyone and everyone about him. His wife, Tanya, displayed a little of that same attitude on Sunday. [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle in a Super Bowl 54 rematch as All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey makes his 49ers debut.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
The Jaguars came up one yard short in a 23-17 loss to the Giants.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]