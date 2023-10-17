Dak Prescott's best plays from 2-TD game Week 6
Watch the best plays from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 2-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Chargers from Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch the best plays from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 2-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Chargers from Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Cowboys got the one long drive they needed to have Monday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
We get a pretty good Monday night matchup to finish Week 6.
Justin Herbert got an unlikely first down on Monday night.
Prescott is one of the highest-paid, most talented and most prominent players in the NFL. He's also developing a big game problem, specifically against the San Francisco 49ers.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field."
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
Follow all the late-game action from NFL Week 3 right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
Justin Herbert isn't expected to miss time after suffering a fractured finger and nail injury on his left hand.
Follow all the early Week 3 NFL action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Pollard spoke with Yahoo Sports as he replaces seven-year starter Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas' backfield, and here's what he's doing that's caught the eye of Cowboys coaches.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
The famous country music singer revealed the news on Monday in a "CBS Mornings" interview.
A dig from his 7-year-old son represented rock-bottom for the longest-tenured Ranger, who has been a key part of the bullpen's playoff rebound.