Dak Prescott working with his receivers in San Diego

Dak Prescott said during the team’s minicamp that he would work out with his receivers in California. Asked where, the Cowboys quarterback declined to answer.

“I don’t want everyone to be looking for us,” Prescott said. “California is a big state.”

Now we know.

Prescott posted a photo on social media with Jason Witten, Amari Cooper, Darius Jackson, Dalton Schultz, Allen Hurns, Randall Cobb and Blake Jarwin standing together on a football field in San Diego.

Now, everyone in San Diego will be on the lookout for the Cowboys.

Southern California seems to be the place to go. Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield have spent time working out in Los Angeles this summer. Marcus Mariota worked out with his receivers in Los Angeles, and Sam Darnold twice has had his receivers out to Southern California to work with him.