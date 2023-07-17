Dak Prescott: I won't have 10 interceptions this year

Dak Prescott expects to turn the ball over a lot less often this season.

Prescott only made 12 regular season appearances last year, but his 15 interceptions were both the most of his career and the most of any quarterback in the league. Prescott threw two more in the team's divisional round loss to the 49ers, so it's not surprising that the giveaways are a topic of interest heading into the season.

While at his youth football camp earlier this month, Prescott expressed confidence that the issues are in the past because of the work he and the team's receivers have done with head coach Mike McCarthy this offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I know who I am, and you can go back and take away half of those off drops,” Prescott said, via Gabriel Trevino of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m not saying it’s on the receiver, but if you cut that in half then we start talking about those, nobody is talking about it. . . . Some of it is the offense and them understanding exactly where we are. Mike does an amazing job with those guys. They know where to be, why to be, when they’re getting looked at. That’s going to be a big jump. I won’t have 10 interceptions this year.”

Prescott has thrown 10 or more interceptions in three other seasons, but he played 16 games in all of those campaigns and any developments that lead to fewer turnovers along with more availability will be welcome ones in Dallas this season.