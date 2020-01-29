Dak Prescott won’t talk to Aaron Rodgers about playing for Mike McCarthy

When teams hire new coaches, players on those teams sometimes give a ring to players who played for those coaches in the past to get a sense of what it is like to play for them.

That won’t be the case for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. During an interview with Prescott this week, Chris Simms asked if he would be giving Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a call to talk about new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Prescott said he wouldn’t, because he wants to go into his relationship with McCarthy without any preconceived notions about the coach.

“No, not at all,” Prescott said. “I don’t care to get a feel from somebody else off of their judgment or their relationship. I know relationships are completely individual and I don’t even want to warp my mind off of what somebody else thinks.”

Prescott has had a brief conversation with McCarthy and they aren’t able to dig deep into the plans for 2020 until later in the offseason, but the quarterback said he’s excited to play for a coach who has won a Super Bowl. Prescott said that McCarthy has “the formula, he has got the way to do it and that is enough for me” heading into their first season together.