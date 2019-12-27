Dak Prescott won’t practice much Friday, if he practices at all

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been going through walkthroughs with the team this week before sitting out practice later in the day and it looks like he’ll stick to the same script on Friday.

Head coach Jason Garrett told reporters that Prescott won’t do much at practice and may not do anything at all because of the right shoulder injury that’s limited his on-field work the last couple of weeks. Prescott was able to start against the Eagles last Sunday after being limited in practice and he has been listed as a non-participant in practice this week.

Prescott was 25-of-44 for 265 yards in the 17-9 loss to the Eagles that left Dallas in need of a win over Washington this Sunday and an Eagles loss to the Giants in order to win the NFC East.

Prescott said his shoulder wasn’t to blame for any of his missed throws, but the injury certainly hasn’t been a plus for the team as they try to salvage a happy ending to a season that started with much higher hopes.