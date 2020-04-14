If the Cowboys had launched an actual offseason workout program last Monday, franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott wouldn’t have been there without a new contract. If/when the Cowboys launch a virtual offseason workout program next Monday, Dak won’t be participating without a new contract.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Prescott will not take part in the stay-at-home preparations for the 2020 season, unless and until he has a long-term deal.

Prescott has every right to take that position, for two reasons. First, he’s not currently employed by the Cowboys. They’ve exercised their prerogative to keep him off the market via the franchise tag, and he has exercised his prerogative to not accept it. Second, the program is voluntary; even if he was under contract, he wouldn’t have to participate.

It’s unknown whether the Cowboys and Prescott currently are negotiating, with the goal of getting something done so that he can and will take part in the virtual offseason program. The ultimate deadline arrives on July 15, the last day for signing a franchise-tagged player to a multi-year deal. Before then, however, preparations for the first year of Mike McCarthy as head coach of the Cowboys will be limited by Prescott’s refusal to be part of it, unless the Cowboys finally give Prescott the contract he has earned.

Dak Prescott won’t be participating in virtual offseason program, without a new deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk